Georgia hospital reports 2025 hacking incident

Swainsboro, Ga.-based Emanuel Medical Center is notifying patients of a May 2025 hacking incident.

On May 22, the hospital detected suspicious activity on its computer systems and took steps to secure its network and investigate, according to the Feb. 17 notice. Emanuel Medical learned that an unauthorized party gained access to its systems, which contained patients’ personal and protected health information, from May 21-24.

“Once we identified the potentially affected files, we promptly engaged a data-review firm to determine what information was contained in those files,” the hospital stated. “We recently received the results of that review, and we have been working since that time to compile contact information for notifying impacted individuals.”

The breached data may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security or driver’s license numbers, health insurance information, and medical records.