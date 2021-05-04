Scripps still running on downtime procedures amid IT attack

Scripps Health continues to operate on downtime procedures following a May 1 cyberattack that prompted the San Diego-based health system to take its patient services offline, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Scripps postponed some patient appointments scheduled for May 3 and has diverted some critical care patients to other hospitals as a result of the cyberattack; the health system said in a statement May 3 that it is reaching out to more patients with appointments scheduled over the next few days to update them of their visit status, according to the report.

The health system has reverted to paper records for documenting patient encounters and has suspended access to its IT applications including online patient portal MyScripps.

Scripps said it is working with its vendor partners to fix the IT issues and has also notified law enforcement of the attack. The health system's outpatient urgent care centers, Scripps HealthExpress locations and all its emergency departments remain open and are accepting patients.

