Scripps says IT attack involved malware: 5 details

Scripps Health is still recovering from a May 1 cyberattack, which the San Diego-based health system revealed involved malware on its computer networks, according to a May 5 report from local ABC affiliate KGTV.

Five details:

1. Scripps was hit by the malware attack May 1; the health system experienced a network outage and then took a "significant portion" of its network offline as a preventive security measure, it said in a May 5 statement.

2. The health system suspended access to its IT applications including its online patient portal MyScripps. Scripps also postponed some patient appointments.

3. Scripps said May 5 that it has "determined that the outage was due to a security incident involving malware on our computer networks," and that the health system's technical teams are working around the clock to restore its systems.

4. Scripps has been operating on downtime procedures following the May 1 attack and has reverted to paper records for documenting patient encounters.

5. The health system did not say when it expects the outage to be resolved but said that it is implementing workarounds to prevent any patient care disruptions.

