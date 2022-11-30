Report: CommonSpirit Health hospitals in Texas plan to recoup $7K they overpaid employees amid ransomware attack

Employees of Houston-based St. Luke's Health say they are being asked to repay the health system after they were overpaid during the ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, Fox 26 Houston reported Nov. 29.

The health system paid staff members as much as $7,000 more than it was supposed to and plans to recoup the money from future paychecks through the end of the year, according to the story. "We would agree to pay back the money, if we owe money, but show us what we owe and give us more time that's not during the holidays," a nurse reportedly told the news outlet.

The St. Luke's employees join counterparts from other CommonSpirit facilities in Texas, Iowa and Oregon who say they've have faced payroll issues following the cyberattack against the hospital giant.

"We are committed to ensuring our employees are paid accurately and will continue to work with them directly to resolve any concerns," CommonSpirit told Fox 26 in the same statement it's been sending other news outlets in response to alleged payroll disruptions.