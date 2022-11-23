Texas health system employees complain of payroll issues following CommonSpirit cyberattack

Employees of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health are complaining of payroll issues following a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, KBTX reported.

Multiple staff members, including hourly employees and contractors, claimed their paychecks were incorrect, according to the Nov. 21 story.

"We are working with our employees to answer questions, address payment discrepancies and provide financial and other assistance to those who may need it," CommonSpirit wrote in a statement.

CommonSpirit employees in Iowa and Oregon have also dealt with payroll problems after a ransomware attack led to IT outages across the health system starting in early October.