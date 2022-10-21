MercyOne restoring EHRs, payroll systems after CommonSpirit cyberattack

West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne started restoring its EHR and payroll systems weeks after a ransomware attack began immobilizing the IT networks of its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

"MercyOne Central Iowa continues to provide the highest quality care to patients in our medical centers and clinics," the health system said in an Oct. 20 statement. "Patients can be assured that MercyOne is able to serve all healthcare needs with some disruption to normal operations. All care locations are open and caring for patients using established procedures."

MercyOne said patients are still unable to schedule appointments online, but that providers will be able to log into EHRs and electronic prescribing methods and employees will be able to access pay information as the systems are brought online. Employees were to be paid the same Oct. 21 as their last paycheck because of the IT issues, KCCI reported.

"Throughout this process, we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care," the statement reads. "We are only taking steps to restore systems when it is safe and secure to do so. We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience."