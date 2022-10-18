MercyOne staff to be paid same as last paycheck due to CommonSpirit ransomware attack

Employees at West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne will be paid the same amount this Friday as they were for their last paycheck due to the ransomware attack on parent company CommonSpirit Health, KCCI reported Oct. 18.

Staffers will get their full-time equivalent pay plus the same amount of overtime as their last paycheck, according to an internal memo obtained by the TV station. Vacation time and other pay issues will be worked out once the systems are back online.

The payroll issue is yet another fallout from the cyberattack on the Chicago-based hospital chain, one of the nation's largest, that has also led to EHR outages and canceled appointments and surgeries.

"As CommonSpirit works through bringing systems back online, we will meet payroll dates and our teams are committed to paying employees for every hour worked," MercyOne said in a statement to KCCI.