RCM company suffers 3rd-largest health data breach of 2022

Adaptive Health Integrations, a Williston, N.D.-based company providing healthcare billing services, suffered a breach in October that exposed 510,574 individuals' data.

The incident is the third-largest healthcare data breach to occur in 2022, according to HHS' reporting portal.

On or about Oct. 17, an unauthorized individual "may have accessed a limited amount of data" on Adaptive's systems, according to a sample breach notification letter posted April 13 on the Montana Attorney General’s Office website.

Upon learning of the incident, Adaptive disabled unauthorized access to its network and launched an investigation. The investigation, which concluded Feb. 23, found that the files the hacker may have accessed contained personal information, but the type of information involved in the breach was redacted from the notice.

Adaptive provided affected individuals with identity monitoring services.