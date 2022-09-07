Practice Resources data breach leads to class action lawsuit

Medical billing company Practice Resources is being hit by a class action lawsuit alleging the company failed to protect patient information and took too long to notify patients following a data breach, according to Sept. 6 reporting on syracuse.com.

Practice Resources provided notice of the data breach last month, following the April cyberattack that may have compromised patient names, addresses, dates of treatment, health plan numbers and medical record numbers.

Practice Resources mailed out 950,000 letters to patients. Law firm Migliaccio & Rathod filed the suit against Practice Resources.

The suit still needs to be certified by a court to proceed.