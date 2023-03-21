OU Health's employee laptop with patient's PHI stolen

OU Health is notifying patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised after an employee's laptop was stolen.

On Dec. 26, the health system learned that an employee's laptop was stolen and launched an investigation, according to a March 17 breach notification from OU Health.

On Jan. 27, OU Health said that the laptop contained emails that had patient information within them. The following patients' information may have been compromised: Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, medical record numbers, account numbers, provider names, dates of service, diagnoses, treatment information and health insurance information.

OU Health did not say how many patients were affected, but said it began notifying all affected individuals as of March 17.