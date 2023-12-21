Orlando Health caught in 2 vendor breaches

Orlando (Fla.) Health is alerting patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised as two of the organization's vendors experienced cybersecurity breaches.

The first incident involves software company ESO Solutions. According to a breach notification posted to Orlando Health's website, ESO was the target of a ransomware attack on its computer systems.

After ESO secured its network, it launched an investigation into the incident and notified some of its healthcare partners that the breach did affect some of their data. Orlando Health was one of the organizations affected.

The health system said another vendor, Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft was also hit by a breach.

According to Orlando Health, the data captured from the Nuance breach included some patients' protected health information.

Both Nuance and ESO are mailing letters to all affected patients.