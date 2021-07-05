One Medical accidentally exposes nearly 1,000 patients' email addresses  

San Francisco-based primary care company One Medical apologized on Twitter after at least 980 customers' emails were accidentally exposed, TechCrunch reported.

One Medical, a membership-based, technology-enabled primary care practice with more than 2,000 employees, is backed by Google's parent company Alphabet.

It sent an email out June 30 asking customers to "verify your email," but the message had more than 980 email addresses copied on the email. The company did not use the blind carbon copy field to mass email its customers, which would've hidden their email addresses from each other, according to the report.

In a June 30 statement posted on Twitter, One Medical stated: "We are aware emails were sent to some of our members that exposed recipient email addresses. We apologize if this has caused you concern, but please rest assured that we have investigated the root cause of this incident and confirmed that this was not caused by a security breach of our systems."