Number of data breaches jumped 17% in 2019: 3 things to know

The number of data breaches that occur annually continues to rise, meaning healthcare organizations and consumers must be vigilant in protecting data, according to nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center.

Here are three things to know:

1. In 2019, there were 1,473 reported data breaches. This is up 17 percent compared to the total number of data breaches in 2018.

2. While the number of data breaches increased, the number of sensitive records exposed dipped 65 percent year over year, with 164 million records compromised in 2019.

3. Hacking incidents accounted for the highest percentage of data breaches (39 percent), followed by unauthorized access cases, which happened 36.5 percent of the time.

To access the complete report from Identity Theft Resource Center, click here.

