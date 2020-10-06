New York hospital's IT systems restored 10 weeks after malware attack

Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center was hit with a malware attack in July and has spent the past two-plus months restoring its systems.

The hospital took its computer system offline on July 25 after identifying the attack and was able to restore its main system on Aug. 19 after resolving issues related to the attack. During the weeks of downtime, the hospital reverted to paper records and alternative methods for payroll and accounting.

Samaritan also postponed some services during the downtime, and the malware attack disrupted its drug delivery, radiation therapy and medical imaging services. But the hospital's IT team continued to work on restoring computer systems and applications through Oct. 6.

Samaritan confirmed in a statement that no patient or employee data was accessed or acquired during the attack. The hospital is now operating as normal and sending information to the health information exchange. The hospital's website and patient portals are running again, and Samaritan's email system is fully operational.

Despite the computer system restoration, Samaritan's President and CEO Thomas Carman said in the statement that there could be residual delays as the hospital transitions from paper downtime procedures back online and enters information into its systems.

