New York health system back online following ransomware shutdown

Rochester, N.Y.-based Jordan Health is back online after shutting down its entire network Feb. 27 due to a ransomware attack, according to local NBC affiliate WHEC.

Officials continue to work to retrieve files on two servers for administrative staff. No patient data was affected in the ransomware attack.

After discovering the ransomware attack in the early morning, Jordan Health officials promptly turned off its computer networks, reports the Democrat & Chronicle. Operations were not disrupted; however, patients were asked to bring insurance cards, medications and photo identification with them for appointments.

Jordan Health is a nonprofit health system that supports nine health centers in the Rochester area, which serves approximately 30,000 underserved and uninsured patients.

