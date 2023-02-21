New Jersey hospital facing lawsuit for data breach that affected 671,000 patients

Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Medical Center is facing a lawsuit for a December ransomware attack that compromised the protected health information of 671,000 patients, nj.com reported Feb. 20.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 20 by Rita Sorrentino-Poggi in the Superior Court of Monmouth County, N.J., alleges the health system was negligent in protecting the sensitive data of patients after information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical records and patient account numbers was compromised in the December attack.

The suit also alleges that the health system failed to implement "adequate and reasonable cybersecurity procedures," and waited too long to notify impacted patients.

CentraState Medical Center told nj.com on Feb. 10 that it was mailing letters to the affected victims and offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to patients whose Social Security numbers were compromised.

The lawsuit seeks monetary compensation as well as better security practices implemented at the health system.