Hackers stole patient data in New Jersey hospital ransomware attack

Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Medical Center is admitting that sensitive patient information was stolen in a December ransomware attack that caused the hospital to divert patients, nj.com reported Feb. 10.

The stolen information includes patients' names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical records and patient account numbers.

"Additionally, some information related to care received at CentraState, such as date(s) of service, physician names and departments, treatment plans, diagnoses, visit notes, and/or prescription information was accessed," the hospital told nj.com. "There was no financial account and/or payment card information involved in this incident."

The hospital is mailing letters to the affected victims and offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to patients whose Social Security numbers were compromised.