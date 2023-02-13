New Hampshire hospital notifies patients of data breach

Dover, N.H.-based Garrison Women's Health, a part of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, is notifying patients that some of their confidential information was exposed after an unauthorized party accessed its technology service provider, Global Network Systems.

On Dec. 12, Global experienced a network outage and launched an investigation into the incident.

Through the investigation, Global learned that an unauthorized party accessed its system between April 29 and Dec. 12, rendering the information within the system inaccessible, according to a Feb. 10 breach notification from Garrison.

The incident led to information entered into or generated by the health system's EHR system, which is hosted by Global, to be corrupted.

As a result, patient information regarding services entered into the EHR system between that time cannot be fully restored. The kind of information that cannot be recovered include medical and treatment information, coding, claims, and insurance and payment information, as well as scheduling information.

Garrison Women's Health said at the time it does not believe any of the information obtained has been misused, and said it is contacting patients whose EHR information has been compromised.

Garrison did not say how many patients were affected.