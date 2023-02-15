Mobile pharmacy data breach affects 66,372 patients, including at Banner Health

A cloud-based data breach involving Mscripts, Cardinal Health's mobile pharmacy company, affected patients of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

Certain patient files were accessible on the internet without the need for authentication between Sept. 30, 2016, and Nov. 18, 2022, Mscripts said in a notice on its website. The data included order summaries, prescription information and health insurance information, though Mscripts said it has no evidence that any of it was accessed or misused.

Mscripts is notifying 66,372 patients of the incident. Besides Banner Health, they included Mscripts customers at the Costco, Meijer, Giant Eagle and Brookshire Brothers pharmacy chains.