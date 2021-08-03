Man accused of using cellphone in Kentucky hospital bathroom to spy on women

Listen
A Kentucky man has been charged with video voyeurism after a cellphone was found under a bathroom sink at Middlesboro (Ky.) ARH Hospital, according to an Aug. 2 ABC 36 report.
Four details:
- The cellphone had a motion-activated app that would transmit live footage when the sensor was activated, a police report said.
- The man, who worked in maintenance at the hospital, was charged Aug. 2 with video voyeurism. He allegedly told investigators that he watched three women use the restroom while the cellphone was there, according to the report.
- The initial police report was taken Jan. 17, 2020, after the cellphone was found under the bathroom sink.
- It is unclear whether the man worked at the hospital at the time of his arrest.
Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Middlesboro ARH Hospital and will update the report as more information becomes available.