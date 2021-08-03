Man accused of using cellphone in Kentucky hospital bathroom to spy on women

A Kentucky man has been charged with video voyeurism after a cellphone was found under a bathroom sink at Middlesboro (Ky.) ARH Hospital, according to an Aug. 2 ABC 36 report.

Four details:

The cellphone had a motion-activated app that would transmit live footage when the sensor was activated, a police report said.



The man, who worked in maintenance at the hospital, was charged Aug. 2 with video voyeurism. He allegedly told investigators that he watched three women use the restroom while the cellphone was there, according to the report.



The initial police report was taken Jan. 17, 2020, after the cellphone was found under the bathroom sink.



It is unclear whether the man worked at the hospital at the time of his arrest.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Middlesboro ARH Hospital and will update the report as more information becomes available.