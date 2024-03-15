Lurie Children's works to restore MyChart post-hack

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is in the process of bringing its MyChart system back online after it was taken offline Jan. 31 in the wake of a cyberattack.

In a March 14 update on its website, Lurie said the process of restoring MyChart will take place "in the coming days."

The restoration will bring back functionalities such as ​​online scheduling, e-check-in, provider messaging, medication refill requests and bill pay.

Lurie said on social media platform X that it anticipates "high volume" of MyChart activity.

The attack forced Lurie Children's to take its IT and phone systems offline. The Rhysida ransomware is claiming responsibility for the hack.