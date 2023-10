John Fernandez, president and CEO of LifeSpan, based in Providence, R.I., said hospitals and health systems are getting attacked by cybersecurity events daily, WPRI reported Oct. 10.

"It's an ongoing expense, an ongoing effort, vigilance, testing staff, so they don't click on the link somebody is sending you in hacking emails," he told the publication. "It's just a brutal effort every day."

This comes as HHS reported that 66% of healthcare organizations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2021.