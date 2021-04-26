Laptops with patients' PHI stolen from Colorado health center

Colorado Springs-based Peak Vista Community Health Centers began notifying patients April 23 that their protected health information was recently exposed in a burglary incident.

Two computers storing PHI were stolen from the health center on March 7. The devices contained patient information including names, diagnoses, dates of birth, medical record numbers and medication lists. The stolen devices did not store information including Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers, according to Peak Vista's online notice.

Peak Vista told NBC affiliate KOAA News on April 23 that the incident affected a small portion of its patient population and all potentially affected patients have been notified. The health center is reviewing its data and facility security policies and will make changes if warranted, it said in the online incident notice.

