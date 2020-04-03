IRS issues warning on coronavirus stimulus check phishing scams

The Internal Revenue Service is warning consumers of a spike in phishing scams related to the coronavirus stimulus payments, according to The Hill.

According to the agency, hackers are emailing taxpayers asking for their financial information and Social Security numbers in order to send them their "stimulus check". However, the IRS said that checks will be directly deposited or mailed out in the next few weeks.

"The IRS isn't going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, according to The Hill. "That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don't open them or click on attachments or links. Go to IRS.gov for the most up-to-date information."

The IRS is reminding consumers that the fund is described as an "economic impact payment," not a "stimulus check."

As of March 30, the FBI had reviewed and received 1,200 complaints related to COVID-19 scams, according to SouthTahoeNow.com.

There has been a spike in hackers posing as telework software. In these cyberattacks, hackers are offering free or reduced priced software to workers. The cybercriminals are sending phishing emails and malicious links that appear to be coming from telework vendors.

Additionally, the FBI has seen an increase in cyberattacks on communication tools, including video conferencing and cloud-based systems. Hackers have been hijacking these video conferences to disrupt meetings with offensive images.

In recent weeks, the FBI has investigated a proliferation of phishing schemes against first responders and ransomware attacks on medical facilities. Additionally, the agency is warning consumers about fake COVID-19 websites.

