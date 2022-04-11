Imprivata acquires SecureLink

Digital identity company Imprivata completed its acquisition of SecureLink, a critical access management platform equipped with patient privacy monitoring, on April 11.

The companies' combined data science capabilities aim to give customers new tools to automate identity systems, unlock significant operational efficiencies and prevent security threats before they happen, according to an April 11 press release.

"The importance of protecting digital identities has never been greater. The combined organization creates a holistic set of capabilities that enable the secure and efficient use of digital identities, while providing visibility and control of how they are used," said Patrick Tickle, CEO of SecureLink.

The acquisition was first announced Feb. 23. Terms of the deal were not announced.