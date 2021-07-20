Illinois medical group's computers, phone system restored after nearly a weeklong outage

The phones and computer systems are back online at Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group after a nearly weeklong outage, according to a July 19 Chicago Tribune report.

The medical group is the largest independent medical group in Illinois, with more than 750 primary care physicians across 100 locations. Annually, it handles 2 million patient visits.

The outage began July 13 and parts of its system remained offline until the weekend. The exact date the network went back online is unclear.

Patients said the network outage made it difficult to call their physician's office or access their online medical records.

A spokesperson for the medical group told the Tribune "the process of bringing systems online was underway and that minimal delays may occur as things return to normal."

The company also told the Tribune they are experiencing higher-than-normal call volumes.

Lisa Lagger, the vice president of communications for DuPage Medical Group, told Becker's the cause of the interruption is still under investigation.