How UPMC makes the business case for cyber spending

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is investing in cybersecurity in a challenging economic environment by making the business case for it, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 4.

Across industries, cyber leaders are exploring how to do more with less, as they expect tight cybersecurity budgets to continue even in the face of ever-present hacking threats, according to the story. Health systems, for instance, had nearly double the number of ransomware attacks in 2023 compared to the year before.

UPMC decided to contract with Rubrik, a data tracking and encryption vendor, after learning it would help lessen recovery time and costs in the event of a hack, the Journal reported. "We have to be very smart and almost surgical with the precision in how we invest our dollars," UPMC Chief Technology Officer Chris Carmody told the newspaper.