How 5 hospitals, health systems responded to cyberattacks

Along with notifying patients following cyberattacks, hospitals and health systems have different approaches to how to update or change its existing cybersecurity infrastructure. While some are focused on education, others implement new software to prevent cyberattacks.

Below are examples of how five hospitals and health systems responded to cyberattacks.

1. Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics has implemented additional security measures to protect its systems and prevent similar situations from happening in the future following a phishing attack that affected 109,000 patients.

2. Immediately after discovering a December 2019 phishing attack, Albia, Iowa-based Monroe County Hospitals & Clinics had employees reset their email passwords. Additionally, employees have undergone training regarding email cyberattacks.

3. To help prevent a phishing attack from happening again, Lafayette (Ind.) Regional Rehabilitation Hospital officials are reinforcing education with staff on email security and are working to enhance email security tools.

4. Fort Worth, Texas-based MHMR of Tarrant County implemented additional email security, reinforced education with employees on how to identify and avoid phishing emails and is actively engaged in enhancing security infrastructure and systems following a phishing attack.

5. Vorhees, N.J.-based The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health has enhanced its email security by installing multifactor authentication after a data breach. The group also continues to educate employees on email security.

