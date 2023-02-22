HIPAA breaches down, compliance is up, OCR reports

HIPAA-covered organizations reported 609 breaches in 2021, down 7 percent from 2020, according to a new report from the HHS' Office for Civil Rights.
Four things to know about HIPAA breaches and reporting:
- The most common type of breaches were hacking and information technology incidents.
- In 2021, breaches affected more than 37.1 million individuals.
- OCR completed 554 breach investigations in 2021.
- The OCR also released its annual report to Congress on compliance with the HIPAA breach notification rule, and found that there was a 25 percent increase in complaints alleging HIPAA or HITECH Act violations in 2021.