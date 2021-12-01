HHS settles 5 provider HIPAA violations 

Five healthcare providers have agreed to pay monetary settlements and start corrective action plans for potential violations of HHS' HIPAA Right of Access Rule, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

The Office of Civil Rights announced the settlements for the HIPAA Right of Access Initiative, which requires providers to give patients copies of their health records quickly and at a reasonable cost.

The five recent settlements put the total number of enforcement actions to 25 since the initiative launched in September 2019. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) was the first provider to settle under the initiative.

Here are the five providers that recently resolved HIPAA Right of Access cases with OCR as well as the financial settlements and corrective action plans they have agreed to: