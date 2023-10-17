Healthcare data breaches surge

Healthcare data breaches reported to the HHS' Office for Civil Rights are set to double last year's total, Politico reported Oct. 17.

In 2023, 89 million people in the U.S. reportedly had their protected health information breached, up from 43.5 million during the same period last year.

The publication cited the July data breach on HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., as one of the largest data security incidents ever. The breach affected 11.27 million patients.

Politico said the increasing number of healthcare breaches shows that the industry's cybersecurity issues are worsening as more care moves online.