Health data hacking incidents spike 42% during pandemic: report
As the healthcare industry battled the COVID-19 pandemic, hacking incidents increased by 42 percent from 2019, a March Protenus report found.
Here are six things to know from the report:
- There were 758 data breaches in 2020, a 32.5 percent spike from 2019. Of those, 470 were hacking incidents. That's compared to 330 hacking incidents in 2019, marking a 42 percent year-over-year increase.
- Twenty percent of breaches were caused by insider-related incidents, where an authorized user either accidentally or maliciously breached data. Combined, these incidents breached nearly 8 million records.
- There were 45 incidents of insider wrongdoing, where an authorized user accessed records with malicious intent. These types of breaches affected 241,128 records.
- Data breaches of business associates of healthcare organizations affected more than 24 million records.
- Eighty-seven percent of breached records involved electronic records, with 13 percent involving paper records.
- It took healthcare organizations an average of 187 days to discover they had suffered a breach, an improvement from 224 days in 2019.
