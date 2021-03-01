Hackers infiltrate Oxford University's biochemical systems, COVID-19 research

Hackers recently broke into Oxford University's biochemical systems and COVID-19 research and offered the information online for sale, according to a Feb. 25 Forbes report.

Oxford confirmed on Feb. 25 that it had detected and isolated an incident at its Division of Structural Biology, where hackers accessed a number of its systems and machines used to prepare biochemical samples.

The university would not comment further on the breach but told the publication it notified the British intelligence agency's National Cyber Security Center, which is investigating the attack.

"We have identified and contained the problem and are now investigating further," an Oxford University spokesperson said. "There has been no impact on any clinical research, as this is not conducted in the affected area."

The hacked machines were used to purify and prepare biochemical samples, such as proteins, which are created in the lab for research. Some of the samples have been used in the lab's COVID-19 research, according to the report. Screenshots of hackers' access to Oxford University systems showed interfaces for possible lab equipment.

