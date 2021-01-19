Hackers altered Moderna, Pfizer data from EU before posting online to undermine public's trust in vaccines

Hackers who leaked the European Medicines Agency's COVID-19 vaccine data from Moderna and Pfizer manipulated the information before publishing it online, the EMA announced Jan. 15.

In an update on the cyberattack, the EMA said the leaked documents included internal and confidential emails about the COVID-19 vaccine evaluation process and that "some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines."

The EMA was hit by the cyberattack in December, which left its data from Moderna, Pfizer and other third parties vulnerable to hackers. The agency is supporting a criminal investigation into the data breach.

