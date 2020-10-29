Former Trillium Health IT employee allegedly stole co-workers' private info, nude photos

A former IT employee at Rochester, N.Y.-based Trillium Health is facing charges of identity theft and unauthorized access of a protected computer after allegedly accessing personal information of several co-workers and stealing nude photos and videos of them, according to an Oct. 28 Democrat & Chronicle report.

Ameer Elashmawy worked at Trillium Health as an information systems security support coordinator, where he was "responsible for the company's information system security design and oversight," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Mr. Elashmawy allegedly used his administrative rights to gain access to employee work accounts and inappropriately access their personal information.

The breach was discovered in January, according to the news report.

Law enforcement investigators identified more than 65 victims of Mr. Elashmawy's cyber intrusion, and he allegedly possessed hundreds of nude pictures and videos of his co-workers. A Trillium Health spokesperson told the publication that there is no indication he accessed any patient information.

"We remain committed to offering our assistance to affected employees in any way that we can," the spokesperson said. "We stand with those that may have been affected and have worked closely with law enforcement during its investigation to help bring this matter to closure.”

The health system told the newspaper it has spent more than $100,000 on a cybersecurity firm and for new services to protect its employees. If convicted, Mr. Elashmawy faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

More articles on cybersecurity:

6 hospital ransomware attacks in 24 hours prompts US advisory: 8 things to know

Ransomware attack shuts down network of Upstate New York health system: 5 details

Oregon hospital shuts down computer system after ransomware attack: 4 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.