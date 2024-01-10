Former hospital exec gets 2 years' probation for HIPAA violation

A former health system executive was sentenced to two years of probation for violating HIPAA, HIPAA Journal reported Jan. 9.

Mark Kevin Robison, formerly a vice president at Bowling Green, Ky.-based Commonwealth Health Corp. (now Med Center Health), pleaded guilty to one count of impermissibly disclosing protected health information.

He had been charged with disclosing patients' data to an associate without their authorization. He and the associate, a patient account collection vendor for the health system, aimed to develop software to sell to other healthcare companies.

Mr. Robison was also ordered to pay $140,000 in restitution to the former Commonwealth Health Corp., which fired him in 2016. The amount covers the health system's expenses for investigating the matter and notifying patients, the Bowling Green Daily News reported in December.