Former clinic administrator gets 4 years for stealing, selling patient information

A Florida woman was sentenced to four years in federal prison this week for using medical records at clinics where she worked to steal and sell patient identities.

Stacey Lavette Hendricks pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 of stealing patients' information while working in administrative roles at several Florida medical clinics and selling it for cash. Stolen information included birth dates and Social Security numbers.

Ms. Hendricks also used the patients' identities to defraud businesses. Last year, she sold the stolen information to an undercover law enforcement officer and a search of her home and car turned up 113 identities stolen from patients, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Wittemore sentenced Ms. Hendricks May 19.

More articles on cybersecurity:

'Secret' is out, and 24 other passwords to avoid

Minnesota health system email attack exposes 10,000+ patients' info: 4 details

Human error accounts for nearly one-third of healthcare data breaches

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.