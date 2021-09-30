Florida hospital fires nurse for posting patient photos online 

A nurse at Miami-based Jackson Health System has been fired for posting photos mocking a neonatal intensive care unit patient on social media, CBS Miami reported Sept. 30.

A health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the nurse has been terminated.

Jackson Health System had placed the nurse on administrative leave and launched an investigation into the incident in mid-September. The health system requires its employees to regularly go through privacy policy training, according to the report.

"Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination," a health system spokesperson said in a statement to CBS Miami.