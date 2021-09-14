Florida hospital investigates nurse for potential HIPAA violation after posting patient photos online 

Jackson Health System in Miami, Fla., is investigating a nurse who allegedly posted photos mocking a neonatal intensive care unit patient on social media, CBS Miami reported Sept. 12.

The health system has placed the nurse on administrative leave while investigating the incident, according to the report. In an emailed statement to Becker's, a Jackson Health System spokesperson stressed the health system's commitment to privacy.

"Protecting the privacy of our patients is always a top priority at Jackson Health System," the spokesperson said. "Any potential privacy breach is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Jackson Health System provides privacy policy training to all its employees on a regular basis, and employees who violate its rules "are subject to disciplinary action, including suspension or termination," according to the health system.

Jackson Health System has notified the parent of the patient whose privacy was breached.

"In addition to the general HIPAA violation that we’d be looking at here, there's a sense of decency about the rights and expectations we all have in our likenesses and our images," said David Weinstein, a litigation attorney in Miami, told CBS Miami.