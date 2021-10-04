FDA outlines 7 best practices for communicating cyber vulnerabilities to patients

The FDA outlined the best practices for communicating cybersecurity vulnerabilities with patients, according to an October report.

Seven things to know when drafting cybersecurity vulnerability communications:

Use plain language to make it easy to read and understand.



Communicate the vulnerability as quickly as possible to empower patients to take early action to avoid harmful consequences, and build trust with the public.



Clearly explain the risks and steps patients can take to mitigate those risks. If there is nothing patients can do on their end, tell them that.



When communicating about cybersecurity vulnerabilities, use words the target audience will understand. Patients and caretakers with low health literacy may struggle with certain concepts, so test communications to ensure they are appropriate for the audience.



Cybersecurity terms are too complex to pop into an online translation application. Consider having translations in multiple languages available for patients who do not speak English fluently.



Make communications easy to find in an online search.



Format communications so they are easy to view on a mobile device.

To view the full list, click here.