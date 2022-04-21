FBI sounds alarm on BlackCat ransomware gang

The FBI issued a flash warning April 19 about the BlackCat ransomware-as-a-service operation that is responsible for stealing organizations' data.

Here are five things to know about the ransomware gang, according to the warning:

1. BlackCat, also known as ALPHAV, was launched in November 2021.

2. BlackCat typically targets large organizations and demands ransom payments of several million dollars in Bitcoin or Monero. If the ransom is not paid, threats are then issued to publish the stolen data on a leak site.

3. The ransomware group uses previously compromised user credentials to gain initial access to its victims' systems.

4. Once the malware establishes access, it compromises active directory user and administrator accounts.

5. The group has already claimed at least 60 victims worldwide.

The FBI urged organizations to report attacks to their local FBI field office.

The Secret Service, FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released five warnings of cyberthreats connected to the healthcare industry, urging the sector to harden its security defenses as cybersecurity threats increase in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.