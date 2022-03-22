US responds to Russian cyberthreats: 5 recent warnings

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, cyberthreats persist. Here are five recent warnings issued by U.S. federal agencies about cyberthreats connected to the conflict:

Feb. 26: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI alerted organizations to two malware threats that can destroy computer systems and render them inoperable. The malware threats, known as WhisperGate and HermeticWiper, have been used against organizations in Ukraine.

March 9: The Secret Service, FBI and CISA added indicators of compromise to an advisory on the ransomware organization Conti. The update provided a list of more than 100 domain names and naming characteristics Conti uses to distribute ransomware. Conti has announced its support of Russia and threatened to attack enemies of the government if they responded to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

March 15: CISA and the FBI issued a joint advisory warning that Russian state-sponsored actors gained network access through exploitation of default multifactor authentication protocols and a known vulnerability in Windows Print Spooler.

March 17: CISA and the FBI warned of threats to U.S. and international satellite communication that may affect critical organizations. The warning states that due to current geopolitical tensions, organizations should report more information regarding cyberattacks and activity.

March 21: The White House urged the private sector to harden its cyber defenses due to evolving intelligence that the Russian government may be exploring attack options.