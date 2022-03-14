Federal agencies update information on Conti 

The FBI, U.S. Secret Service and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency added indicators of compromise March 9 to an advisory on the ransomware organization Conti.

The update provided a list of more than 100 domain names and naming characteristics that Conti uses to distribute ransomware.

Conti announced its support of Russia Feb. 25 and threatened to attack enemies of the government if they responded to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

John Riggi, the American Hospital Association's national adviser for cybersecurity and risk, said hospitals must ensure the latest technical and strategic threat intelligence is incorporated into their cyber defenses.

The federal agencies advised using multifactor authentication, segmenting and segregating networks and functions and updating operating systems and software as immediate actions to protect against Conti ransomware.