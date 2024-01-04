FBI joins Massachusetts hospital in breach investigation

The FBI is helping Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital investigate a Dec. 24 cyberattack, The Daily News reported Jan. 3.

The hospital, which is part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, said it has successfully recovered essential systems after the cyberattack rendered them offline and is making progress in its efforts to restore information technology capabilities.

"The hospital remains fully operational and we continue to provide safe and effective patient care," a spokesperson from the hospital told the news outlet. "We are grateful for our team's hard work and the support of our community to restore functionality of our system as quickly and securely as possible. We continue to ensure that patient care and safety remain our highest priority."