Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study

A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti.

Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.

Here are the causes of the data breaches, according to the report:

  • 33 percent: accidental data leak from an employee
  • 31 percent: data breach from an outside source
  • 29 percent: a distributed-denial-of-service ransomware attack
  • 25 percent: planned data leak from an employee

