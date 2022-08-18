Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study

A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti.
Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
Here are the causes of the data breaches, according to the report:
- 33 percent: accidental data leak from an employee
- 31 percent: data breach from an outside source
- 29 percent: a distributed-denial-of-service ransomware attack
- 25 percent: planned data leak from an employee