Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger among 37 organizations affected by vendor ransomware attack

Dozens of healthcare providers and health plans were affected by a data breach involving printing and mailing vendor OneTouchPoint.

On April 28, OneTouchPoint discovered encrypted files on some of its computer systems, it said in a July 27 notice on its website. With the help of third-party forensic specialists, an investigation determined an unauthorized party had accessed the vendor's servers the day before.

OneTouchPoint was the victim of a ransomware attack, Blue Shield of California Promise Health plan wrote in a July 11 notification to members.

Other affected organizations include Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger, Health First, UPMC Health Plan, Humana, Anthem and several other Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates.

OneTouchPoint said it has no evidence that any information related to the incident has been misused, and is unable to specify the personal data breached.