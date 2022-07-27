Data breaches cost health systems more than $10M each

The average cost of a data breach for a healthcare organization is $10.1 million, according to IBM's annual cost of data breach report.
Six things to know:
- Average breach costs in healthcare increased by nearly $1 million since the 2021 report.
- Healthcare organizations had the costliest breaches amongst industries for the 12th year in a row.
- Ransomware and destructive attacks represented 28 percent of breaches among critical infrastructure organizations.
- The HHS Office of Civil Rights' database shows that healthcare organizations have reported nearly twice as many breaches from January to mid-July as during the same period in 2021, according to Politico.
- Organizations with security platforms that use artificial intelligence saw 55 percent lower breach costs than those without.
- Organizations with an active incident response team also spent less on the follow-up to a breach.