Data breaches cost health systems more than $10M each

Naomi Diaz -

The average cost of a data breach for a healthcare organization is $10.1 million, according to IBM's annual cost of data breach report

Six things to know:

  1. Average breach costs in healthcare increased by nearly $1 million since the 2021 report.

  2. Healthcare organizations had the costliest breaches amongst industries for the 12th year in a row.

  3. Ransomware and destructive attacks represented 28 percent of breaches among critical infrastructure organizations.

  4. The HHS Office of Civil Rights' database shows that healthcare organizations have reported nearly twice as many breaches from January to mid-July as during the same period in 2021, according to Politico.

  5. Organizations with security platforms that use artificial intelligence saw 55 percent lower breach costs than those without.

  6. Organizations with an active incident response team also spent less on the follow-up to a breach.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars