Data breach affects more than 2,000 Texas hospital patients

Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center has been hit with a data breach that is affecting 2,094 patients, according to a data security breach report on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's website.

The report, which was published March 7, revealed that the type of patient information breached includes addresses, medical information, health insurance, date of birth, and "other."

News of the data breach comes after the hospital was part of a MOVEit software data breach last July that affected millions of people across various industries.

Becker's has reached out to UT Southwestern Medical Center and will update this story as more information becomes available.