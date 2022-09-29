Connecticut hospital warns patients about third-party data breach

Stafford Springs, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is alerting patients that a data breach at a law firm potentially compromised some of its patient data, Journal Inquirer reported Sept. 28.

On March 21, the law firm, Reid and Riege, learned that its network had been infected with malware from an outside source.

On May 27, the firm contacted Johnson Memorial saying that the data breach resulted in unauthorized access to certain systems containing the hospital's data from March 21 to March 27.

An investigation conducted by Reid and Riege confirmed that the unauthorized party had access to the hospital's data.

It is unknown what kind of data from the hospital was compromised.

Patients are being advised to not speak with anyone who contacts them claiming to be from Reid and Riege, Johnson Memorial Hospital or Trinity Health of New England.