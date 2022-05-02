Colorado hospital targeted by phishing scam, 21,000 affected

Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View Hospital was the target of a phishing attack when the email accounts of four employees were accessed by unauthorized individuals, affecting the personal data of about 21,000 people.

On Jan. 19, the hospital learned that four of its employee email accounts had been accessed by an unauthorized user, according to an April 28 Valley View news release. The access was obtained through malicious links embedded in emails disguised as legitimate correspondence from an employee within the company.

Upon detection, the email accounts were immediately secured, and a forensic security firm was engaged to investigate and determine the nature and scope of the breach.

On March 29, 2022, it was determined that the compromised email accounts had contained patient and employee information of 21,000 individuals.

It is unknown what types of information have been compromised.

Valley View Hospital said it does not believe any of the information had been removed from its system.

The hospital is notifying all affected individuals.